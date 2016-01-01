Overview

Dr. Susan Meram, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Meram works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.