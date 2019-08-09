Overview of Dr. Susan Mihm, MD

Dr. Susan Mihm, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Mihm works at Sunshine Pediatric Care in Venice, FL with other offices in Nokomis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.