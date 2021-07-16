Dr. Susan Milani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Milani, DO
Overview of Dr. Susan Milani, DO
Dr. Susan Milani, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Milani's Office Locations
Susan Milani799 Broadway Ste 610, New York, NY 10003 Directions (646) 263-4281
Ratings & Reviews
I am so pleased with my first visit. She is professional, comforting and most of all i knew after the visit that i was going to feel better with every session, I have been to many medical professionals . This is the first time in years i feel confident im going to feel better and better with every visit.
About Dr. Susan Milani, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093908659
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hosp
- Lutheran MC
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
