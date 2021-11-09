Overview of Dr. Susan Miljkovic-Goodrich, MD

Dr. Susan Miljkovic-Goodrich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Miljkovic-Goodrich works at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital in Medina, OH with other offices in Brunswick, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Biopsy of Breast along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.