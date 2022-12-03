Dr. Susan Millard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Millard, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2200
- 2 3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (616) 267-2200
Traverse City Practice550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (616) 267-2200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144296344
- U Ariz
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- U Mich/Mott Chldns Hosp, An
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
Dr. Millard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millard has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Millard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millard.
