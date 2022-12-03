Overview of Dr. Susan Millard, MD

Dr. Susan Millard, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.



Dr. Millard works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.