Overview of Dr. Susan Miller, MD

Dr. Susan Miller, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Bethesda Newtrition & Wellness Solutions in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Care Management, Insomnia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.