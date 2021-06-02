Dr. Milam Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susan Milam Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Milam Miller, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Healdsburg Hospital.
Dr. Milam Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Child Adolescent and Family Psychiatry725 Farmers Ln Ste 16, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 525-1016
-
2
Southwest Community Health Center711 Stony Point Rd Ste 17, Santa Rosa, CA 95407 Directions (707) 578-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- Healdsburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milam Miller?
She’s a thoughtful and considerate doctor
About Dr. Susan Milam Miller, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982678280
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milam Miller works at
Dr. Milam Miller has seen patients for Psychiatric Evaluation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milam Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Milam Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milam Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milam Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.