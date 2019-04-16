See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Susan Mirkinson, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Susan Mirkinson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Mirkinson works at Health Bridge in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore Primary Care
    1000 Northern Blvd Ste 230, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-4433
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine at Bay Shore, 250 East Main Street
    250 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 665-0027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MVP Health Care
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Mirkinson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558473629
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Mirkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

