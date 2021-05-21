Overview of Dr. Susan Mitchell, MD

Dr. Susan Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Mitchell works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.