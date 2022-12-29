Overview

Dr. Susan Moster, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Moster works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.