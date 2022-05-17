Overview

Dr. Susan Muller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Muller works at Saratoga Family Healthcare Ctr in Ballston Spa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.