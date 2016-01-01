Dr. Susan Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Murray, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Locations
Tampa Family Health Center5707 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 272-2878
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Murray, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1205933918
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
