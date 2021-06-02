See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Susan Myers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Myers, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Myers, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Myers works at Ssm Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ssm Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
    1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 577-5648

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Short Stature

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Myers?

    Jun 02, 2021
    I have been with Dr. Myers since my daughter was 16 months old. She is now 12. Dr. Myers has carefully monitored my daughters Hoshimotos Thyroiditis. Dr. Myers has always listened to my concerns and calls me personally with all labs results to ensure quality care. She is amazing and I’m glad my child and I have her as our pediatric endocrinologist!
    Stacey — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Myers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Myers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Myers to family and friends

    Dr. Myers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Myers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Myers, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Myers, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861507220
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myers works at Ssm Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Myers’s profile.

    Dr. Myers has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Myers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.