Overview

Dr. Susan Myers, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Myers works at Ssm Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.