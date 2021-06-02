Dr. Susan Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Myers, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
-
1
Ssm Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 577-5648
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myers?
I have been with Dr. Myers since my daughter was 16 months old. She is now 12. Dr. Myers has carefully monitored my daughters Hoshimotos Thyroiditis. Dr. Myers has always listened to my concerns and calls me personally with all labs results to ensure quality care. She is amazing and I’m glad my child and I have her as our pediatric endocrinologist!
About Dr. Susan Myers, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861507220
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.