Overview

Dr. Susan Neil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Neil works at SUSAN E NEIL, MD in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.