Dr. Susan Nelson, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Susan Nelson, MD

Dr. Susan Nelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Nelson works at NCH Medical Group in Buffalo Grove, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nelson's Office Locations

  1
    NCH Medical Group
    15 S McHenry Rd Fl 2, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 459-7860
  2
    NCH Medical Group Primary Care 1450
    1450 Busch Pkwy # 100, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 459-7860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Osteoporosis
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Osteoporosis
Hyperlipidemia

Lipid Disorders
Osteoporosis
Hyperlipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2020
    Dr. Nelson has been my physician for over 25 years. I am a very complex patient and she takes excellent care of me.
    Betty G — May 14, 2020
    About Dr. Susan Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144208612
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at NCH Medical Group in Buffalo Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
