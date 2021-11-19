Dr. Susan Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Novak, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Novak, MD
Dr. Susan Novak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.
Dr. Novak works at
Dr. Novak's Office Locations
-
1
Women Partners in Ob.gyn. Llp502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 440, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 946-1300
-
2
Women Partners in Ob Gyn Llp5000 Baptist Health Dr Ste 100, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 946-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Novak?
Dr Novak delivered my two and four year old kiddos. She is so sweet and positive and happy. She is personable and brilliant
About Dr. Susan Novak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720075021
Education & Certifications
- WA Hosp Ctr
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novak works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.