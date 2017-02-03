Dr. Susan Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Olson, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Olson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Olson works at
Locations
Susan Olson, MD Psychiatric Services
1113 44th Ave N Ste 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Coastal Auditory Associates Llc.
1297 Professional Dr Ste 104, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olson is the most patient, kind and sympathetic doctor I have had the privilege to meet. She listens to your recommendations, thoughts and concerns without judgement or superiority. I feel blessed that I found her to help me with my issues. Lynne
About Dr. Susan Olson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
