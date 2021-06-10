Dr. Susan Orth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Orth, MD
Dr. Susan Orth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their residency with Christus St Joseph Hospital
Oakwood Women's Center511 Oakwood Blvd Ste 301, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-3698Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Orth is the kindest, most thoughtful doctor I have ever had. She always goes the extra mile and above a d beyond!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134268451
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
Dr. Orth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Orth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orth.
