Dr. Susan Ott, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
University Of WA Bone and Joint Center4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 598-4288
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Nephrology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1972683977
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Ott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ott works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ott.
