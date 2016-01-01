See All Nephrologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Susan Ott, MD

Nephrology
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Ott, MD

Dr. Susan Ott, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Ott works at University Of WA Bone and Joint Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ott's Office Locations

    University Of WA Bone and Joint Center
    4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98105 (206) 598-4288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Susan Ott, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972683977
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Ott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ott works at University Of WA Bone and Joint Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ott’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

