Overview of Dr. Susan Ovella, MD

Dr. Susan Ovella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Ovella works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.