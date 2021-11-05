Dr. Susan Oyetunde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyetunde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Oyetunde, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Oyetunde, MD
Dr. Susan Oyetunde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Oyetunde's Office Locations
1
Exchange Medical Center9135 S Exchange Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 374-2443
2
Chicago Family Health Center Inc.9119 S Exchange Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 364-2305
3
Tellez Medical Center Sc9206 S Commercial Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 374-2441
4
Chicago Family Health Center - Roseland120 W 111th St, Chicago, IL 60628 Directions (773) 768-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I would recommend Dr. Oyetunde! She was my family doctor years ago when she was located at a clinic on south Jeffery in Chicago back in the 70’s. I, as a young black mother was so impressed with how down to earth & real she was with me about all of my health concerns. I was elated to see her on tv commenting on the covid 19 vaccine for children. It’s been years since I’ve actually seen her but I always have fond memories of her humorous demeanor.
About Dr. Susan Oyetunde, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1699829747
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Cook County Hospital
- Cook County Hospital
- Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina
