Dr. Susan Palleschi, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (28)
Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Palleschi, MD

Dr. Susan Palleschi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Palleschi works at Turow & Tierney Pediatrics PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Lobular Carconima and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palleschi's Office Locations

  1
    Turow & Tierney Pediatrics PC
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 140, Great Neck, NY 11021 (516) 365-2556
  2
    Lake Success Breast Surgery
    1 Dakota Dr Ste 302, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (516) 365-2556
  3
    Great Neck Office
    1010 Northern Blvd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11021 (516) 676-7676
  4
    Glen Cove Hospital
    101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 (516) 674-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Lobular Carconima
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 03, 2022
    Dr. Palleschi is a wonderful surgeon. It was a long surgery and recovery process and Dr. Palleschi took her time to explain me all the process for details. She is professional and at the same time caring and kind. I'm very happy I found Dr. Palleschi, and I would highly recommend her.
    Einav Y. — Jan 03, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Palleschi, MD

    General Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English
    1437234572
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Palleschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palleschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palleschi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palleschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palleschi has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Lobular Carconima and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palleschi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Palleschi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palleschi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palleschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palleschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

