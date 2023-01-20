See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Pannullo, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.8 (105)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Pannullo, MD

Dr. Susan Pannullo, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Pannullo works at Neurological Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pannullo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Surgery
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Sudoscan
Dementia or Depression Screening
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Sudoscan
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Susan Pannullo, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063438646
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Pannullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pannullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pannullo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pannullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pannullo works at Neurological Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pannullo’s profile.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Pannullo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pannullo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pannullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pannullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

