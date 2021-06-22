See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Susan Pansing, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Pansing, MD

Neurology
4.7 (61)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Pansing, MD

Dr. Susan Pansing, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Pansing works at Abrazo Medical Group Biltmore Terrace MultiSpecialty in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dean Wingerchuk, MD
Dr. Dean Wingerchuk, MD
4.3 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Benn Smith, MD
Dr. Benn Smith, MD
1.0 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Caselli, MD
Dr. Richard Caselli, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Pansing's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western Neuro at Biltmore Terrace
    2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 428-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Migraine
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pansing?

    Jun 22, 2021
    I had an emergency situation with my mom who had been misdiagnosed in the emergency room with a migraine when she was actually having a stroke. Dr. Pansing’s office staff, especially Lesley, were amazing about helping me immediately, following up and getting me care right away with Dr. Pansing. Dr. Pansing jumped through incredible hoops to help my mom right when she needed it. She was caring, kind, patient, efficient and totally committed to helping my mom. The care my mom received was phenomenal. I recommend Dr. Pansing without hesitation.
    A. Colosimo — Jun 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Pansing, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Pansing, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pansing to family and friends

    Dr. Pansing's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pansing

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Pansing, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Pansing, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306816533
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cambridge Hosp-Harvard Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Pansing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pansing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pansing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pansing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pansing works at Abrazo Medical Group Biltmore Terrace MultiSpecialty in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Pansing’s profile.

    Dr. Pansing has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pansing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Pansing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pansing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pansing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pansing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Pansing, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.