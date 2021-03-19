Overview of Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski, DPM

Dr. Susan Papp-Mlodzienski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Papp-Mlodzienski works at Ankle & Foot Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Wayne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.