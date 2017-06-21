See All Family Doctors in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Susan Pash-Lohr, DO

Family Medicine
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Pash-Lohr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Pash-Lohr works at Susan L Tiegs Pediatrics in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Susan L Tiegs Pediatrics
    Susan L Tiegs Pediatrics
10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 360, Lone Tree, CO 80124
(303) 706-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 21, 2017
    I have had Dr. Pash lohr since my son was born. I absolutely love Dr pash Lohr, Dr Lohr, and her staff. My sons love them also! You cant find better doctors then this team! They are awesome!
    About Dr. Susan Pash-Lohr, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609837186
    Education & Certifications

    • Rocky Mountain Hospital, Denver, Co
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    • University Of Colorado, Boulder, Co
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Pash-Lohr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pash-Lohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pash-Lohr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pash-Lohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pash-Lohr works at Susan L Tiegs Pediatrics in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Pash-Lohr’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pash-Lohr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pash-Lohr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pash-Lohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pash-Lohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

