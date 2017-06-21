Overview

Dr. Susan Pash-Lohr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Pash-Lohr works at Susan L Tiegs Pediatrics in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.