Dr. Susan Pash-Lohr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Pash-Lohr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Pash-Lohr works at
Locations
Susan L Tiegs Pediatrics10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 360, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 706-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr. Pash lohr since my son was born. I absolutely love Dr pash Lohr, Dr Lohr, and her staff. My sons love them also! You cant find better doctors then this team! They are awesome!
About Dr. Susan Pash-Lohr, DO
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rocky Mountain Hospital, Denver, Co
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- University Of Colorado, Boulder, Co
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pash-Lohr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pash-Lohr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
