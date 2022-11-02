Overview

Dr. Susan Pekarovics, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Pekarovics works at Susan Pekarovics MD A Professional Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Fibromyalgia and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.