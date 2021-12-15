Overview of Dr. Susan Perlman, MD

Dr. Susan Perlman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Perlman works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Ataxia and Huntington's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.