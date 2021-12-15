Dr. Susan Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Perlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Perlman, MD
Dr. Susan Perlman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Perlman works at
Dr. Perlman's Office Locations
-
1
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-6093
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perlman?
Dr. Perlman is the best doctor I've encountered. She is very knowledgeable in her field (neurology). I've never met a doctor that has exceptional bedside manner until I met Dr. Perlman. Dr. Perlman is the go-to doctor if you have a neurological disorder like Ataxia!
About Dr. Susan Perlman, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1114945474
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perlman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlman works at
Dr. Perlman has seen patients for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Ataxia and Huntington's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.