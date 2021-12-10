Overview

Dr. Susan Ponder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Ponder works at Village Health Partners in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.