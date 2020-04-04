See All Oncologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Susan Rabinowe, MD

Medical Oncology
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Rabinowe, MD

Dr. Susan Rabinowe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Rabinowe works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rabinowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
    114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-4532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bleeding Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bleeding Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Rabinowe, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447253422
    Education & Certifications

    • Dana-Farber Ca Inst
    • Boston City Hosp-Boston U
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
