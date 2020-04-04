Dr. Susan Rabinowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Rabinowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Rabinowe, MD
Dr. Susan Rabinowe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Rabinowe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rabinowe's Office Locations
1
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4532
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabinowe?
I had my initial consultation with Dr Rabinowe on 4/2/20. She was thorough, knowledgeable with explanations of all tests/procedures procedures, and for her evidenced based rationale for her recommendations. She exudes kindness and compassion especially given these extraordinary circumstances of Covid 19. She made me feel like she had all the time in the world to spend with me, answer any questions I might have, and try to allay any fears. I feel extremely fortunate and blessed to be in her ongoing care.
About Dr. Susan Rabinowe, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447253422
Education & Certifications
- Dana-Farber Ca Inst
- Boston City Hosp-Boston U
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinowe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabinowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.