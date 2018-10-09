Dr. Susan Rabizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Rabizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Rabizadeh, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars Sinai Dermatology99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Landmark Imaging Surgical Center LLC11620 Wilshire Blvd Ste 102, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 385-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the kindest, most patient and gentle doctor ever. I have had nothing but positive experiences!
About Dr. Susan Rabizadeh, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabizadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabizadeh has seen patients for Impetigo, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Excessive Sweating, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rabizadeh speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabizadeh.
