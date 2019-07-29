Dr. Susan Raghavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Raghavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Raghavan, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9720 Park Plaza Ave Unit 203, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 327-9703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raghavan does a fantastic job. She spotted a situation with my 14 year old daughter who was not there for an appt, but noticed just by looking at her that something was wrong. And she was absolutely correct! I have three daughters who are treated by her and I wouldn't take them anywhere else. She and her staff do a great job, and I have been there for appts no less than 60 times over the past 6 years . I have never have an issue, and my daughters medical needs are always met by her. Love Dr. R. and her staff.
About Dr. Susan Raghavan, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1780737510
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
