Dr. Susan Redmond, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNC School of Medicine.



Dr. Redmond works at Family Practice Group PC in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.