Dr. Susan Reeds, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Reeds, MD
Dr. Susan Reeds, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Reeds' Office Locations
Washington University Geriatrics8 Millstone Campus Dr Ste 1500, Saint Louis, MO 63146 Directions (314) 286-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Reeds, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992815906
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reeds works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeds.
