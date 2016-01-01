See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Susan Reeds, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Reeds, MD

Dr. Susan Reeds, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Reeds works at Geriatric Primary Care in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reeds' Office Locations

    Washington University Geriatrics
    8 Millstone Campus Dr Ste 1500, Saint Louis, MO 63146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 286-2080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Overweight
Malaise and Fatigue

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Susan Reeds, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992815906
    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Reeds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reeds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reeds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reeds works at Geriatric Primary Care in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Reeds’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

