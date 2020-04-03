Dr. Susan Reisinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reisinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Reisinger, MD
Dr. Susan Reisinger, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Henderson Location52 N PECOS RD, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 990-4767
Northwest Location2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 243-3340
Sunrise/Central Location3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 894-5100
Southwest Location6160 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 894-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
So far I’ve had no problems with Dr. Reisinger’s office. Everyone has been very friendly. Dr Reisinger is very knowledgeable and helpful in explaining what you will experience with the treatment.
About Dr. Susan Reisinger, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
- Med Coll Penn|Med College Penn
- Hahnemann University
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Reisinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reisinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reisinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Reisinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reisinger.
