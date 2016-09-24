Overview

Dr. Susan Richarme, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Richarme works at MDVIP - Baton Rouge, Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.