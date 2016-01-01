Dr. Richter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Richter, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Richter, MD
Dr. Susan Richter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Richter's Office Locations
- 1 125 Wolf Rd Ste 503-2, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 462-3963
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richter?
About Dr. Susan Richter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366568123
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.