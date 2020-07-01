Overview

Dr. Susan Rife, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Rife works at Dr. Susan Rife And Associates in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.