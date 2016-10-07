Dr. Susan Roque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Roque, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Roque, MD
Dr. Susan Roque, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Roque's Office Locations
Natural Beginnings Birth & Wellness1420 Fern Creek Dr, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 380-3722
All About Women170 Medical Park Rd Ste 301, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 658-1413
A Preferred Women's Health Center3220 LATROBE DR, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 665-4120
Ratings & Reviews
I have saw doctor roque for 9 years... She has a wonderful bedside manner and takes the time to listen to your concerns... Ive been high risk with all my babies as well as had them all early and she has went above and beyond to make sure they was as healthy as possible... I would recommend her to anyone...
About Dr. Susan Roque, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Hampshire College
