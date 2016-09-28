Dr. Susan Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Rosenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Rosenbaum, MD
Dr. Susan Rosenbaum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Dr. Rosenbaum's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Susan Rosenbaum20 S Pine St Ste 2, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenbaum?
Dr Rosenbaum saw my 15 year old son for anxiety and depression. She was right on target when she described what he was going through. We felt extremely confident in our decisions on how to treat him. He was in a state of crisis and they supported us completely until he could be seen. Highly recommend her. She also has an amazing office support person who returned calls and kept in touch with us. They both were very concerned for my son and it was comforting.
About Dr. Susan Rosenbaum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871703736
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ct School Of Med
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.