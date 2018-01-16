Dr. Susan Rosso, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Rosso, DPM
Dr. Susan Rosso, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Cumberland Valley Foot and Ankle Specialists5148 E Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 761-3161Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Rosso for ankle pain. After an MRI I had ankle an ankle fracture and almost no cartilage. I needed a fusion. She explained the problem and the solution. Dr Rosso was easy to understand and very nice. The surgery was scheduled and I couldn’t give her and her staff a higher review. She called me after surgery to check on me. My post surgery recovery went just as she thought it would. She is Excellent !!! I would highly recommend her to anyone. Thank you Dr. Rosso Keith Byers.
About Dr. Susan Rosso, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1598750325
Education & Certifications
- Lebanon Va Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Rosso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.