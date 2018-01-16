See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mechanicsburg, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Susan Rosso, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Mechanicsburg, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Susan Rosso, DPM

Dr. Susan Rosso, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Rosso works at Cumberland Valley Foot and Ankle Specialists in Mechanicsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cumberland Valley Foot and Ankle Specialists
    5148 E Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-3161
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2018
    I went to see Dr. Rosso for ankle pain. After an MRI I had ankle an ankle fracture and almost no cartilage. I needed a fusion. She explained the problem and the solution. Dr Rosso was easy to understand and very nice. The surgery was scheduled and I couldn’t give her and her staff a higher review. She called me after surgery to check on me. My post surgery recovery went just as she thought it would. She is Excellent !!! I would highly recommend her to anyone. Thank you Dr. Rosso Keith Byers.
    Keith Byers in Mechanicsburg Pa — Jan 16, 2018
    About Dr. Susan Rosso, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598750325
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lebanon Va Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Rosso, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosso works at Cumberland Valley Foot and Ankle Specialists in Mechanicsburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rosso’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

