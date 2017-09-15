See All Radiation Oncologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Susan Salter, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.4 (18)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Salter, MD

Dr. Susan Salter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Salter works at Salter Radiation Oncology Consultants LLC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salter Radiation Oncology Consultants LLC
    2728 10th Ave S Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 939-7884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 15, 2017
    Professional, knowledgeable, caring...spot on for treatment of cancer . Wonderful kind staff who go out of their way to ease your experience.
    Margerry in Cullman, AL — Sep 15, 2017
    About Dr. Susan Salter, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376579169
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Al Hospital
    • University of Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Salter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Salter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salter works at Salter Radiation Oncology Consultants LLC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Salter’s profile.

    Dr. Salter has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Salter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

