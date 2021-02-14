Overview

Dr. Susan Sanders, MD is a Dermatologist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sanders works at Sanders Skin Care Center in Durango, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Impetigo and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.