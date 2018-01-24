Overview

Dr. Susan Sandmann-Uy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AULTMAN HOSPITAL.



Dr. Sandmann-Uy works at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.