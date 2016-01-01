Overview of Dr. Susan Savage, MD

Dr. Susan Savage, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Savage works at Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.