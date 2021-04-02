Dr. Susan Schaffer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Schaffer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Schaffer, DO
Dr. Susan Schaffer, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Dr. Schaffer's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Associates of Virginia5875 Bremo Rd Ste 209, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-7804
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaffer?
Going through cancer is a daunting experience and Dr. Schaffer and her team have certainly made it a more pleasant one for me. She always takes time to answer my questions and to lift my spirits.
About Dr. Susan Schaffer, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1518997147
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Dr. Schaffer has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.