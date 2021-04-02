Overview of Dr. Susan Schaffer, DO

Dr. Susan Schaffer, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Schaffer works at Eye Associates of Virginia in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.