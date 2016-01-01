Dr. Schmidt-Lackner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susan Schmidt-Lackner, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Schmidt-Lackner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schmidt-Lackner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ucla760 WESTWOOD PLZ, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 825-0706
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt-Lackner?
About Dr. Susan Schmidt-Lackner, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720129745
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt-Lackner works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt-Lackner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt-Lackner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt-Lackner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt-Lackner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.