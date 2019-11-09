See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Susan Schneider, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Susan Schneider, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Schneider works at Medical Specialists of St. Luke's in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Specialists of St. Luke's
    222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 750N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 (314) 205-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Nov 09, 2019
    Dr. Schneider is absolutely amazing! If you're looking for a physician with great bedside manner, Dr. Schneider is the one for you! I was needing a second opinion and Dr. Schneider took the time to get an in-depth health history and family history. She took the time to explain to me what could be causing my symptoms and didn't rush me in any way. I have already referred her to a few friends/family members! Thank you, Dr. Schneider for being so wonderful!
    Amy Stein — Nov 09, 2019
    About Dr. Susan Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457466104
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wash University School Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barnes Hosp/Wash University School Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Schneider works at Medical Specialists of St. Luke's in Chesterfield, MO.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

