Dr. Susan Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Schneider, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Specialists of St. Luke's222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 750N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 205-6600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schneider is absolutely amazing! If you're looking for a physician with great bedside manner, Dr. Schneider is the one for you! I was needing a second opinion and Dr. Schneider took the time to get an in-depth health history and family history. She took the time to explain to me what could be causing my symptoms and didn't rush me in any way. I have already referred her to a few friends/family members! Thank you, Dr. Schneider for being so wonderful!
About Dr. Susan Schneider, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1457466104
Education & Certifications
- Wash University School Med
- Barnes Hosp/Wash University School Med
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Yale University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.