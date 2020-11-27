See All Otolaryngologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (113)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO

Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Schwartz works at ENT Voice and Sinus Center Of NV in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brittany Howard, MD
Dr. Brittany Howard, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ent. Voice & Sinus Center of Nevada
    8985 S Pecos Rd Ste 3B, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 647-2900
  2. 2
    St. Rose Dominican Hospitals - Siena Campus
    3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 647-2900
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis
Postnasal Drip
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?

    Nov 27, 2020
    I was a patient of Dr. Schwartz in the early 2000's when she was still in Michigan. She was the most thorough and amazing doctor that I have ever had (and I have a lot, ending up with lupus and an immune deficiency). She did two surgeries on my sinuses, and my current doctors ooohh and ahhh over her handiwork whenever I get updated scans. She helped make my life significantly more tolerable as a teen with constant sinus infections and allergies. My whole family loves her, and we were so sad to see her move away... but of course happy for her new opportunities. You can trust Dr. Schwartz. She is a master at her craft.
    Ashley Hochstein — Nov 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schwartz to family and friends

    Dr. Schwartz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schwartz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO.

    About Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265411516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at ENT Voice and Sinus Center Of NV in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.