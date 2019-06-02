See All General Surgeons in Rio Rancho, NM
Dr. Susan Seedman, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Rio Rancho, NM
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Seedman, MD

Dr. Susan Seedman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Seedman works at Margaret and Ted Jorgensen Cancer Center At Presbyterian Rust in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Presbyterian Rust Medical Center
    2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 559-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 02, 2019
    I have been going to Dr. Seedman for many years. She is very knowledgeable, and professional. She has always taken very good care of me and been very concerned and caring about any problem I had. On one visit we discussed my weight and I lost 30 pounds. She was not derogatory about my weight, but pointed out I might lose a few pounds. I appreciated her concern and felt a good doctor would discuss this with the patient. I have had an in-office procedure done and Dr. Seedman and her staff were EXCELLENT! Can't recommend her highly enough!!!
    Linda M. in Los Alamos, NM — Jun 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Seedman, MD
    About Dr. Susan Seedman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710993803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Okla Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Seedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seedman works at Margaret and Ted Jorgensen Cancer Center At Presbyterian Rust in Rio Rancho, NM. View the full address on Dr. Seedman’s profile.

    Dr. Seedman has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

